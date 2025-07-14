CareersFashion & accessories

Munro Footwear co-CEO Marcus Bartlett steps down

Image of Williams shoes.
Munro Footwear Group has announced the departure of its co-CEO, Marcus Bartlett.  (Source: Williams/Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian footwear retailer Munro Footwear Group has announced the departure of its co-CEO, Marcus Bartlett. 

Bartlett played a key role in leading Munro’s transformation agenda over the eight years he spent at the company. 

The footwear group said that this was a natural point for a leadership transition as it entered a new phase of optimisation and consolidation. 

“Marcus’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping our company, and I’d like to thank him for his significant contribution,” said CEO Jay Munro.

“A huge thanks to the many amazing team members I’ve been fortunate to work with across MFG stores, DC and support centre – very grateful for all of your hard work and support,” said Bartlett in a post on LinkedIn. 

Prior to his role as co-CEO, Bartlett held executive positions within the Munro group and at Pitcher Partners, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Fosters Group. 

The Munro Footwear Group consists of brands including Midas, Williams, Mathers, Mountfords, The Trybe, and Diana Ferrari, among others.

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

Bunnings to update product packaging to address lead exposure concerns

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Hog’s Breath plans to open 20 more restaurants

Sarah Stowe
Strategy IR Pro

Fast Retailing CIO talks RFID, self-checkout and continuous improvement

Robert Stockdill
E-commerce IR Pro

India’s quick-commerce competition heats up

Tong Van
Sustainability

Australian shoppers still value sustainability, ACRS report finds

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories

Champion launches global Creators program to inspire innovators

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.