Munro Footwear co-CEO Marcus Bartlett steps down

Australian footwear retailer Munro Footwear Group has announced the departure of its co-CEO, Marcus Bartlett.

Bartlett played a key role in leading Munro’s transformation agenda over the eight years he spent at the company.

The footwear group said that this was a natural point for a leadership transition as it entered a new phase of optimisation and consolidation.

“Marcus’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping our company, and I’d like to thank him for his significant contribution,” said CEO Jay Munro.

“A huge thanks to the many amazing team members I’ve been fortunate to work with across MFG stores, DC and support centre – very grateful for all of your hard work and support,” said Bartlett in a post on LinkedIn.

Prior to his role as co-CEO, Bartlett held executive positions within the Munro group and at Pitcher Partners, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Fosters Group.

The Munro Footwear Group consists of brands including Midas, Williams, Mathers, Mountfords, The Trybe, and Diana Ferrari, among others.