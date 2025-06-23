IR ProHealth & beauty

From salon to shelf: Kylie Elms on scaling a beauty brand for global growth

kylie elms
From salon to shelf: Kylie Elms’ global vision. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Kylie Elms isn’t new to the beauty game. As the founder of BrowCo, a brow and lash bar with 11 locations nationwide, she’s spent more than a decade building a loyal following in salons across Australia.Now, with her latest venture One V Salon, Elms is bringing the same professional-grade experience into the at-home beauty market, offering products designed to deliver salon-worthy results from the home.  Inside Retail spoke to Elms about the shift from service to product, the lessons she

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Hardware

Metcash books lower earnings as cost of doing business rises

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Myer seeks to merge with Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

From the Caribbean to Hong Kong: The story behind sustainable label Beam Bold 

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Why Mytheresa’s North America President believes in the power of risk-taking

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Central Group snaps up KaDeWe’s remaining assets. What’s next?

Tong Van
Health & beauty IR Pro

Why customer-led healthcare disruptor Software expanded into haircare

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay