From salon to shelf: Kylie Elms on scaling a beauty brand for global growth

she’s carrying over from her salon roots and what it takes to stand out in a heavily saturated beauty space.With a national retail rollout slated for September and international expansion on the cards, Elms gave insight into the growth, loyalty and why real feedback, whether from customers or professional therapists, is the best tool a founder can use. Inside Retail: One V Salon is expanding into a major Australian retailer this September. What opportunities and challenges does entering retail bring compared to your salon and direct-to-consumer channels? Kylie Elms: This opportunity allows One V Salon to reach a much wider audience and grow brand awareness across Australia. Being stocked in a trusted retailer that everyday Australians know and love adds credibility and helps us connect with new customers.The main challenge is stepping into the unknown – this is our first time partnering with a major Australian retailer. While it’s a new experience, we’re using everything we’ve learned from working with thousands of salons over the years to make informed, confident decisions and ensure a successful launch. IR: How are you leveraging your experience growing BrowCo’s 12 locations to scale One V Salon’s product range nationally and internationally? KE: BrowCo has been a great partner for us in testing products with professional beauty therapists who use them every day. Their honest feedback is invaluable – it allows us to refine or cut products early, saving time and resources. If our therapists love the product, we know our customers are going to love and enjoy it. IR: What role does retail partnership play in your overall growth strategy as you expand globally? Are there particular markets or retail partners you’re targeting? KE: Retail partnerships are a key part of our global growth strategy. They help us build trust with new customers, boost brand visibility and make our products more accessible in-store.Our goal is to grow awareness across both professional salons and everyday consumers. By being available through trusted retailers, we believe salons will feel even more confident choosing our professional range. It also creates an opportunity for them to stock and sell the same retail products customers see in stores – making them part of the journey and helping us grow together. IR: The beauty category is highly competitive. How do you ensure One V Salon’s products stand out on crowded retail shelves and online platforms? KE: I use all my 14 years of experience in the beauty industry to constantly evolve the brand and stay ahead of changes. We focus on using the best ingredients and test our products thoroughly to ensure they perform. It’s important to us that our products not only look gorgeous and stand out, but also deliver real results — so we’re building a loyal customer base, not just relying on attracting new ones. IR: How has consumer shopping behaviour influenced your approach to product development with the rise of at-home beauty routines? KE: Consumers are more time-poor than ever, which has shaped the way we develop our products. It’s pushed us to create professional-grade solutions that are easy to use, beginner-friendly, and often include clear instructions and all-in-one kits to make beauty routines faster and more convenient. IR: As a female founder and entrepreneur in retail, what key lessons have you learned about building brand loyalty and scaling a retail beauty empire? KE: You’ll never stop learning, and it’s important to always listen to feedback – you won’t always be right. Don’t rush into something too quickly without truly understanding the demand.Loyalty is everything. It’s something we work on every week. I strongly believe in giving back to loyal customers, not just rewarding first-time buyers. It’s so important to retain the people who already love your brand, not just focus on attracting new ones.I’ve always felt it’s unfair to give too much to acquire new customers without also valuing the ones who’ve supported you all along.