BusinessSustainability

Should fashion brands control their own resale market?

Cool fashion stylish teen girl model shopper buyer wearing trench coat holding paper shopping bags walking on busy big city street buying sale retail clothes in downtown store mall outdoors.
(Source: Supplied)
By Norrelle Goldring
Second-hand resale (‘re-commerce’) fashion is no longer a fringe channel, nor is it just a Gen Z side hustle dressed up as sustainability. But should brands take control of their own products’ second life ‘destinies’? In Australia, 240 million second-hand clothing items were sold in 2023, up 18 per cent on 2018. At the same time, Australians bought 1.42 billion new clothing items, or 53 items per person, and still sent 222,000 tonnes of clothing to landfill. Still, the global second-ha

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