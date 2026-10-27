Shona Joy to close down after 26 years

Well-known fashion brand Shona Joy is closing down after 26 years, following an announcement by its founder, Shona Thatcher.

Thatcher told employees she wants to focus on her family after moving from Sydney to Byron Bay, according to The Australian Financial Review (AFR).

Inside Retail has asked Shona Joy why Thatcher has decided to cease operations instead of pursuing a sale, and for details on how many jobs will be affected.

The fashion retailer lost its CEO, Danielle Haddrick, in March this year after nine years with the company. No replacement was named.

Shona Joy was founded in 2000 and started life in Sydney’s Bondi and Paddington markets. Thatcher moved to Byron Bay with her family five years ago, and told the AFR that she had been considering closing the brand for four years.

“I’ve done extremely well, and I’m proud of what we’ve built over the past 26 years,” she added. “The business has grown so much, and I can’t manage being a mum as well. I want to step back. I’m successful, and I want to end on a successful note. I’m proud that I can do that.”

As an online-first retailer, Shona Joy expanded into 32 countries, finding success in Europe, the US and the Middle East. Its retail partners included Harrods, Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, and David Jones.

Thatcher said the business remains profitable and the website will remain operational until the New Year.