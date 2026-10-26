Twenty years old. Ten weeks into trading. What this retail founder has learnt

among Gen Z and millennial shoppers interested in art and fashion, but unconvinced that traditional florists spoke to them. She believed the barrier was presentation rather than a lack of interest in flowers themselves. “The gap was never desire, it was the way in,” she said. Although her proposition was initially generational, she stressed that the shop welcomed anyone who responded to its aesthetic, regardless of age. Her idea was to treat bouquets like luxury accessories, connecting the flowers, photography, packaging, website and store through one creative direction. “What if an arrangement wasn’t just flowers but something closer to an accessory, something that goes with what you’re wearing and how you want the day to look?” she said. The business’s current offering ranges from products below $100 to a flagship arrangement priced at just under $1500. A six-piece House Collection expresses the brand’s core aesthetic. Flowers of Surfers Paradise was also a family undertaking. Subero developed the website with her brother, a professional developer, while her father handled finances and her mother, an experienced florist, joined her at the flower markets and supplied the technical expertise behind the arrangements. “I’m not going to pretend I’ve got decades of technique at 20,” Subero said. “What I’ve got is a point of view, and she’s the one who can execute at that level.” Discovery beyond the shopfront Ten weeks into trading, the physical store has generated around 60 per cent of takings, with the website contributing the remaining 40 per cent. Online customers have spent more, averaging approximately $131 per transaction compared with $86 at the counter. Subero attributes that to the distinction between sending a gift and buying flowers for the kitchen bench. Those figures suggest the two channels are serving different purchasing needs, even while sharing the same brand presentation. The website’s reach has also challenged her expectations. About a quarter of online orders involved overseas billing details, although every arrangement was delivered within Australia. “I assumed we were a local walk-up shop,” she said. That discovery changed how she thought about e-commerce, from an extension of the local store to a service used by people ordering gifts for someone on the other side of the world. Instagram has produced another surprise, generating the business’s two largest orders through direct messages. Yet its contribution was not fully visible in website reporting, with one order attributed to Google. Subero said ChatGPT was the first recorded touch on about one in five website orders, though she cautioned against reading too much into attribution. “The creative work is why someone chooses us once they’ve found us,” she said. “The listing and the shopfront are how they find us at all.” Turning interest into a business Subero said the response to the business had been faster than she expected. October sales per trading day were running approximately 9 per cent ahead of September, while initially quieter weekdays had begun closing the gap with Friday and Saturday. The business had covered its fixed costs in eight of the ten completed weeks of trade. “At ten weeks old I’m pleased with that,” she said. However, that calculation excluded expenses, including card fees, insurance and packaging, and Subero was not drawing a wage. She said she preferred to reinvest in the business, while acknowledging that her own hours sat outside the figures. “It isn’t mega and there’s a great deal we have to improve,” she said. Buying perishable stock against unpredictable demand remains the hardest cost to manage. Her attention is also now shifting from attracting first purchases to encouraging repeat business. Although she recognises returning locals at the counter, only one online customer has ordered twice. The store’s payment terminal does not identify buyers, leaving her unable to quantify the loyalty she has observed in-store. “The loyalty I can feel in the shop is invisible in my own data,” she said. Using recorded occasion dates to develop customer reminders has now become a priority. For Subero, the next stage is about turning Flowers of Surfers Paradise’s encouraging reception into something durable. She wants to create a growing customer base, stronger repeat purchasing and a shopping experience that improves as the team learns. “None of those are finished. All three are moving,” she said.