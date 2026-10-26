Retail Drinks Australia challenges SA alcohol delivery reforms

Leading liquor retailing body Retail Drinks Australia has called on the South Australian Government to “urgently” answer 42 questions about its new laws surrounding at-home alcohol deliveries.

The response comes after SA became the first state to restrict the delivery of alcohol to individuals’ homes, a move which was heralded by alcohol addiction and domestic violence campaigners as “life-changing”.

The laws said that deliveries could only be made from 10am to 10pm, with a two-hour ‘safety pause’ between order and delivery.

But Retail Drinks has written to Michael Brown, the minister for consumer and business affairs, to seek clarification on these laws. The submitted questions focus on commencement dates, enforcement responsibilities, legal liabilities and implementation costs.

“The legislation has passed parliament, but liquor retailers and delivery businesses are still seeking answers to fundamental questions about how these laws will actually operate,” Retail Drinks CEO Michael Waters said.

“We are talking about significant changes to business operations, technology systems, staff training and delivery arrangements, yet there remains considerable uncertainty about what businesses will be required to do, when they will need to do it and who will be held responsible if something goes wrong.”

Waters argued that the clarifications go further than “minor administrative details”. “They are essential questions that need to be answered before businesses can begin preparing for implementation.”

He said Retail Drinks is concerned that the “draconian” laws have not been thought through.

Retail Drinks also wants to know whether the state government has considered the potential financial impact on small businesses and whether individual retailers will be liable for the actions of third-party delivery drivers. It also asked for evidence on how the reforms will help to reduce domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV).

“We’ve consistently advocated for practical, evidence-based measures, including mandatory self-exclusion, responsible delivery training and stronger protections against perpetrators of DFSV,” Waters added. “This has clearly gone ignored.”