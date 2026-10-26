Hourglass Cosmetics opens first airport store

Luxury beauty brand Hourglass Cosmetics has opened its first airport retail counter in Australia at Heinemann, Sydney Airport Terminal 1 International Departures, marking its debut in Australian travel retail.

The opening follows the brand’s Australian launch in February through its local website and Sephora Australia.

The counter features a selection of Hourglass’ complexion, colour and finishing products, including Vanish Airbrush Concealer, Veil Hydrating Skin Tint and Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara.

Travellers can also access personalised beauty consultations and artistry services, including Signature Glow and Amplified Eyes looks, as well as a customised Lip Wardrobe experience.

“Opening our first counter in Australian travel retail is a proud moment for Hourglass,” said Ai San Beaumont, regional GM Apac and head of global travel retail, Hourglass.

“Travel brings people, cultures, and experiences together, and we’re delighted to be part of that at Sydney Airport. With Heinemann and Sydney Airport, we look forward to introducing travellers to our vegan and cruelty-free formulas, from on-the-go essentials like Vanish Airbrush Concealer to curated gifting with Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked palettes.”

Hourglass is also available through its Australian website and Sephora Australia.