CareersFashion & accessories

Danielle Haddrick steps down as Shona Joy CEO

Shona Joy
Haddrick spent 8 years with the fashion retailer (Source: Shona Joy)
By Harry Booth

Danielle Haddrick has stepped down as CEO of Shona Joy to begin her “next chapter”.

Appointed to the role in 2024, Haddrick has been with the fashion retailer since 2017, where she started as a national sales manager. Now, she says she is taking time out-of-work to prepare for motherhood.

“Starting with the business in a wholesale role, I could never have imagined the adventure that would follow,” Haddrick said in a statement. “I’ve had the privilege of growing alongside the company – from building and leading teams as general manager, to scaling operations as COO, and ultimately stepping into the CEO role during a period of significant change and momentum.”

Citing the pandemic, tariffs, and ongoing trade disruption, Haddrick said the company has navigated “extraordinary periods of change”. 

“It has been such an honour to lead and learn from so many talented, hard-working and inspiring individuals,” she added.

“As I prepare to move (waddle) into motherhood, I’m looking forward to slowing the pace, spending time on a few passion projects, and seeing what comes next.”

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