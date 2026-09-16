Melbourne Fashion Week to bring 600-plus looks to the city

Melbourne will transform its streets, cultural venues, and retail precincts into fashion stages next month as Melbourne Fashion Week (M/FW) returns with more than 100 events across the city.

This year’s theme, “Wear the Moment”, aims to celebrate self-expression and the inclusive spirit of M/FW, encouraging participation both on and beyond the runway.

Seven runways will showcase more than 600 looks across some of Melbourne’s iconic locations, featuring emerging, independent, and established designers.

The program will bring together more than 300 designers and retailers across more than 100 free and ticketed events, including Bianca Spender, Búl, Clea, Clothing The Gaps, Elk the Label, Gammin Threads, Grace Lillian Lee, Lucinda Babi, Ngali, Perple, and Sean Rentero.

Independent events featured in the program include a dining and fashion experience at Pastuso, a sustainability discussion and clothing swap with the United Nations Association of Australia, a runway showcase by Amnesty International, and the return of the Emerging Artists Collective.

M/FW Conversations – presented by Collarts – will bring industry experts together to discuss topics including growing a fashion business and the representation of women over 50 in fashion. Journalist and author Virginia Trioli will moderate the sessions.

Separate from the main program, Fashion Capsules will also run from September 28 to October 25 across five locations, showcasing more than 30 local designers and creatives.

“Melbourne is Australia’s fashion and culture capital, with self-expression at the heart of it – and we’re calling on everyone to embrace and wear the moment,” said Lord Mayor Nick Reece.

“Melbourne doesn’t just follow the fashion trends; we create them. For a week, Melbourne becomes a runway. This is Melbourne at its most creative, confident, and completely itself.”