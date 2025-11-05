Behind the new platform that helps designers beat US tariffs and red tape

m complex tariff classifications and steep import duties to navigating customs, tax registration and compliance requirements,” Richard Poulson, co-founder of WeWearAustralian, told Inside Retail. “For many smaller labels, these costs have historically made US expansion feel out of reach,” he added. WeWearAustralian is presenting a model that doesn’t just promise access, but delivers competitiveness, lasting visibility and cultural impact from day one.​ WeWearAustralian’s turnkey pipeline Historically, entering the US market has meant miles of red tape for Australian labels – registering a US business entity, state-by-state compliance, and the complexity of US import duties and tariffs before a single product can be sold. Now, in partnership with US logistics leader SoldThrough, WeWearAustralian’s answer is a comprehensive pathway that removes nearly all those barriers. “Through WeWearAustralian’s collaboration with SoldThrough, we have created a model that removes nearly all of these barriers,” Poulson said. “The structure allows brands to land product in the US at first cost and sell through a US-registered logistics entity that already holds the infrastructure, licensing, and compliance frameworks in place,” he continued. “This framework significantly reduces tariff exposure, removes the need for Australian brands to establish a US company or tax ID, and eliminates the risk of misclassification errors.” ​ Crucially, WeWearAustralian’s logistics partner acts as the “seller of record” for participating Australian brands. This means tariffs and duties are assessed at the cost price, rather than the wholesale or retail price, allowing local brands to capture full vertical margins in US dollars. For designers, this levels the playing field – removing the cost barriers and the time-consuming complexity that otherwise sees smaller brands locked out of the world’s largest fashion market.​ “Our role has been to create that bridge, bringing together the infrastructure, relationships, and commercial terms to make entry both seamless and affordable for Australian designers,” Poulson stated. An Australian fashion embassy Expected to open in March 2026, WeWearAustralian’s Mercer Street flagship store in New York’s Soho sits at the heart of this strategy. Already oversubscribed with 37 brands signed on, the SoHo space promises exposure to over 7 million annual visitors, positioning Australian fashion at one of the world’s most sought-after retail addresses. More than just a retail front, Mercer Street is a curated showcase of contemporary Australian design, emphasizing craftsmanship, authenticity and cultural storytelling. Events, influencer collaborations, and immersive brand experiences at Mercer Street will echo across the US retail and media landscape. “The flagship serves as a retail and storytelling platform, giving Australian labels a visible and credible home in one of the world’s most influential shopping districts,” Poulson said. For Australian brands, this environment is not just about transactions but about storytelling – a chance to create enduring equity, foster advocacy among American consumers, and forge connections that survive the fast-changing tides of fashion.​ Poulson told Inside Retail that this is only the first stage of a four-store expansion plan in the US. Over the next four years, WeWearAustralian will open additional stores in New York in 2027, Miami in 2028 and Dallas in 2029. “While the SoHo retail space is at capacity, the WeWearAustralian online store remains open to a broader group of Australian brands across fashion, beauty, footwear and accessories,” Poulson shared. “This digital channel provides an ongoing entry point for brands wishing to reach the US market through the same fulfilment and logistics network,” he added. A blueprint for fashion’s future Ultimately, WeWearAustralian’s strategy offers more than a shortcut around tariffs and red tape – it’s a blueprint for a new era of global expansion built on community, shared vision and the power of the collective. By reducing compliance headaches and maximizing brand presence, WeWearAustralian is helping Australia’s brightest brands navigate US tariffs, retain margin and build lasting cross-continental relationships. It’s not merely about overcoming business barriers; it’s about exporting Australian culture, creativity and confidence to one of the world’s biggest fashion markets. “In short, this opportunity is about access and scale,” Poulson concluded. “WeWearAustralian is creating a bridge that allows Australian creativity and design to thrive globally.” “Momentum is building fast, and those who join this next wave will help define what modern Australian fashion looks like on the world stage.”