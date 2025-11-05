BusinessSupply chain

Behind the new platform that helps designers beat US tariffs and red tape

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In an ever-evolving global fashion landscape, breaking into the United States is both a dream and a challenge for Australian brands. WeWearAustralian is providing a much-needed lifeline. As new US tariffs, compliance hurdles and the need for on-the-ground infrastructure threaten margins and slow growth, the WeWearAustralian platform is pioneering a seamless, tariff-conscious path for local designers. “Australian fashion and lifestyle brands face a range of challenges entering the US, from comp

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How Yum China’s growth strategy is paying off 

Tong Van
Strategy

Sushi Sushi to expand in New Zealand over next 10 years

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Google wins US court case over gift card fraud

Jonathan Stempel
AI IR Pro

Robots in retail: Balancing automation with the human touch

Nick Gray
Leadership

The Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus dies

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How True Religion aims to be the latest Y2K-era brand to make a comeback

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay