Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

David Jones’s profit soars ahead of sale; Country Road prospers, too

(Source: David Jones / Facebook)
User Image
Robert Stockdill
March 1, 2023< 1 mins read

Sales and profit through the David Jones department store chain and Country Road Group surged in the half year to December 25, according to a filing by South African parent Woolworths Holdings. 

The company said its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries “continued their positive momentum” despite the increased inflationary pressures during the period. 

In the David Jones business, Woolworths said a successful turnaround strategy had resulted in a “notable improvement” in underlying operational and financial health.

Adjusted operating profit was up 245.8 per cent to $106.5 million with overall turnover up by 31.8 per cent and concession sales by 27.6 per cent. 

Online sales contributed 17.2 per cent of total sales, compared to 28.1 per cent for the prior period. Flagship and CBD stores performed ahead of expectations, the company said. 

Woolworths announced in December that it was to sell the David Jones business to Anchorage Capital and the division’s results will now be included in the interim results as a discontinued operation. Settlement is expected by the end of this month.  

At Country Road Group – where the Politix and Witchery chains were the star performers – strong full-price sales and reduced promotional activity saw gross profit margin increase by 400 basis points to 63.5 per cent, despite higher supply-chain costs which contributed to a 22 per cent increase in expenses against the previous comparable period, where lockdowns were in place for part of the time.

Adjusted operating profit increased by 94.2 per cent to $93.2 million.

The group’s comp-store sales rose by 26.6 per cent and overall sales by 25.5 per cent during the half. Online sales contributed 26.1 per cent of total sales, compared to 33.8 per cent a year earlier.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
Marketing
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
Coles, Aldi pledge support to flood-affected communities
Supermarkets
Coles, Aldi pledge support to flood-affected communities
Puma, Modibodi in global partnership to help sportswomen stay in the game
Sports & adventure
Puma, Modibodi in global partnership to help sportswomen stay in the game
NFT art now sold from New York vending machine
Marketplace
NFT art now sold from New York vending machine
Rethinking supply chains: The Asia advantage
Supply chain
Rethinking supply chains: The Asia advantage
Author's latest articles
Revealed: Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2023 edition
Omnichannel
Revealed: Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2023 edition
Australian retail sales surged 7.5 per cent in January – ABS
Financial
Australian retail sales surged 7.5 per cent in January – ABS
Historic data breach impacts up to 1.85 million The Good Guys customers
Legal
Historic data breach impacts up to 1.85 million The Good Guys customers
The Iconic culls 69 roles as it morphs from marketplace to platform
Marketplace
The Iconic culls 69 roles as it morphs from marketplace to platform
Domino’s Pizza profit slumps as inflation hits consumer spending
Food & beverage
Domino’s Pizza profit slumps as inflation hits consumer spending