Canada Goose takes on its first creative director

Canada Goose has named renowned French designer Haider Ackermann as its first-ever creative director.

Ackermann will remain in Paris and work alongside Canada Goose chairman and CEO Dani Reiss.

“When it comes to the marriage of craftsmanship and beauty, there’s no one more fitting than Haider Ackermann,” said Reiss.

“He intuitively understands Canada Goose as a brand apart from all others and that authenticity, craftsmanship, and performance are the cornerstones of our brand.”

Ackermann’s appointment is marked by Canada Goose’s launch of an exclusive limited-edition sweatshirt called the PBI Hoodie, in support of Polar Bears International, a non-profit organization pushing for the conservation of polar bears.

“What drew me to Canada Goose is not only how they have created a category but also its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose,” said Ackermann.

“The impact this brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational.”