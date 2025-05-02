BusinessWorkforce

Back to 2019: Moet Hennessy to cut workforce by 10 per cent as sales slide

LVMH logo
Moet Hennessy intends to return to its 2019 staffing levels. (Source: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)
By Kritika Singh and Chandni Shah

LVMH group’s wine and spirits business Moet Hennessy will shrink its workforce by more than 10 per cent, about 1200 employees, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an internal video message from the division’s CEO, Jean-Jacques Guiony.

Guiony and his deputy, Alexandre Arnault, son of LVMH owner Bernard Arnault, told staff at Moet Hennessy this week that they planned to cut the workforce back to 2019 levels, the newspaper said, adding that a timeline for the job cuts was not immediately known.

Organic sales at Moet Hennessy, LVMH’s weakest division, dropped 9 per cent in the first quarter, hit by a slump in its key US and Chinese markets. This dragged other sectors of the luxury goods empire, which encompasses brands from Louis Vuitton to Moet & Chandon.

“While Moët-Hennessy’s business has returned to its 2019 level, Moët-Hennessy announced yesterday its intention to adjust its organisation and gradually return to its 2019 staffing levels, primarily by managing its natural turnover and not filling vacant positions,” LVMH said, according to the FT report.

LVMH and Moet Hennessy did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Alexandre Arnault, who has links with US President Donald Trump’s family, was assigned the job of helping turn around the group’s wine and spirits business in November 2024, a task that could be more difficult now, as 20 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed by Trump on all European Union goods could have an impact on the company.

Last month, the French wine and spirits exporters group said that the sales of French wine and spirits were expected to slide in the US following Trump’s tariff announcement.

  • Reporting by Kritika Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona, of Reuters.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Food & beverage IR Pro

Compact stores, smaller orders: How Yum China aims to grow in lower-tier cities

Anil Prabha
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Walmart’s new private-label brand says about the grocery retail landscape

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Store tech

Apple’s Cook flags return to growth after unveiling record $110 billion buyback

Reuters
Hit shows like Euphoria are influencing the style and look of Gen Z audiences. Source: Unsplashed
Marketing IR Pro

Why retail needs a whole new strategy to target Gen Z

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay