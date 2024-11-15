LVMH reshuffles leadership team of Sephora, Moet Hennessy

Luxury giant LVMH has made several upcoming leadership changes across its executive board, with new appointments set to take effect early next year.

The shifts follow recommendations from the company’s sustainability and governance committee and reflect the company’s strategic efforts to align its leadership with the group’s growth and operational priorities.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, initiated the appointments to align with the group’s strategic vision for growth.

Beginning in December, Maud Alvarez-Pereyre will assume the role of executive VP of human resources for the LVMH Group and join the company’s executive committee.

Effective February, Jean-Jacques Guiony – currently a member of the executive committee – will take over as president and CEO of LVMH’s wines and spirits division, Moet Hennessy. He succeeds Philippe Schaus, who will step down after a 21-year tenure with the group to pursue non-executive roles.

Schaus will assist the new team during the first half of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Alexandre Arnault will support Guiony in his new role, serving as deputy CEO of the division.

As part of the transition at Moet Hennessy, Charles Delapalme will be appointed president and CEO of Hennessy, following a handover period with Laurent Boillot, who is expected to take on new responsibilities within the group.

Additionally, Cecile Cabanis, currently on the executive committee, will become LVMH’s CFO in February, succeeding Jean-Jacques Guiony.

In a separate appointment, Sephora’s president and CEO Guillaume Motte will join the executive committee in January.