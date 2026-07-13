BusinessStrategy

Why is Italy betting on its postal service to power AI?

Poste Italiane customer service office.
Poste bets on Italy’s digital future.
By Reuters
Italy has picked an unlikely champion to develop its technology infrastructure and protect digital sovereignty: its national postman. Poste Italiane, the postal service which pays out pensions through 12,600 post offices that are as much a feature of remote towns as the local church, is betting on its €13.5 billion (US$15.4 billion) bid for Telecom Italia (TIM) to accelerate its shift into digital, telecom and cloud services. Two-thirds state-owned, Poste began its digital transformation in th

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