IR ProFashion & accessories

The art and anatomy of Covetear’s luxury piercing model 

Covetear
How Covetear made piercing feel like luxury retail. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Gill Lawrence spent $800 on a birthday piercing, she left feeling curiously unseduced. The service itself was competent, but the emotional dividend was missing. “I felt like the entire experience needed to represent the price tag,” she said. For Lawrence, luxury lay in the choreography which comprises the fit-out, scent, staff, jewellery display and the piercing room. “I didn’t walk out going, ‘I just feel like I got spoiled.’”  In early 2023, Lawrence founded Covetear, a luxu

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