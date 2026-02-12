Cotton On adds India to global footprint

Cotton On will enter India through a partnership with Middle East-based retail operator Apparel Group, as it looks to expand its global footprint.

The launch will follow a phased omnichannel model, beginning with a nationwide store rollout alongside a dedicated e-commerce platform and distribution through leading digital marketplaces.

Michael Hardwick, CFO of Cotton On Group, said the partnership would enable the brand to scale quickly in the Indian market.

“Their scale, retail expertise, and distribution capability make them an ideal partner as we bring Cotton On to millions of new customers,” Hardwick said.

Cotton On says it will adopt a simplified operating model, leveraging existing inventory to accelerate speed to market and reduce operational complexity

Meanwhile, Apparel Group will support the expansion through its logistics network and infrastructure across India.

Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, said the addition of Cotton On strengthens the company’s portfolio of international brands.

“By bringing Cotton On’s iconic Australian DNA to our shores, we are not just adding a brand to our portfolio but strengthening our position as the premier gateway for global giants,” Ved said.

Apparel Group represents more than 85 brands globally, with capabilities across omnichannel retail, e-commerce operations, and marketplace management.

Cotton On operates more than 1300 stores across 20 countries, supported by eight global distribution centres, locally operated e-commerce sites in 10 countries, and 30 wholesale accounts.