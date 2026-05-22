BusinessSupermarkets

Why are Thailand’s retail giants facing diverging fortunes?

Big C supercentre in Thailand.
Big C struggles as rivals hold steady.
By Michael Baker
Both Makro-Lotus’s, Thailand’s biggest retail/wholesale conglomerate, and Berli Jucker, parent company of retail giant Big C, reported their results this week for the first quarter of 2026. Although the former remains resilient and resumed steady growth, the latter appears to be struggling for traction in a less-than-ideal consumer environment. Makro-Lotus’s (CP Axtra) reported that total revenues for all three of its businesses – wholesale (Makro), retail (Lotus’s) and mall rental –

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of Myer shopfront.
Financial

Myer cites volatile market and distribution issues in tough second half

Darshana Gupta
Foodpanda delivery rider
Mobile commerce IR Pro

Behind the real cost of Thailand’s delivery wars

Michael Baker
Francesca store opening in hobart
Strategy IR Pro

Francesca’s blueprint for success: From childhood hobby to global brand

Tahlia Whitfield
e-commerce apps, amazon, temu, shein, alibaba, versus concept
Online marketplaces

Trust, convenience, loyalty trump price when Aussies shop marketplaces

My Nguyen
A security personnel stands guard at an entrance to a container logistics centre at the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 9, 2025.
Strategy IR Pro

Why Australia’s new haul of Chinese online goods is helping tame inflation

Reuters
Ralph Lauren
Luxury

Ralph Lauren sees sales and profits rise in Q4

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay