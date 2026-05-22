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Why are chocolate makers putting cocoa back in?

Cocoa beans in burlap sack.
Cocoa prices reshape recipes. (Source: Reuters)
By Reuters
After a year of smaller bars, extra wafers and chocolate alternatives, at least one major chocolate maker is putting the cocoa back in – and others may follow suit – as a slump in bean prices since 2024 makes the traditional treat more profitable. The shift – driven by a near 70 per cent slide in cocoa futures from late-2024 records – promises lower shelf prices for consumers, a demand recovery for cocoa farmers, and a partial reversal away from chocolate alternatives made with too littl

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