BusinessStrategy

How this US brand is remaking sexual health products with Gen Z in mind

Several Winx Health products, including items like a pregnancy and UTI test, placed against a pale, blue background.
“Our vision is to be accessible to women no matter where they shop or what their specific needs are.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sometimes the best business ideas are born out of awkward real-life experiences. At least that was the case, partially, with Winx Health’s co-founders, Jamie Norwood and Cynthia Plotch, finding their inspiration to launch an accessible feminine and reproductive health-centered brand. Born out of an uncomfortable experience of running into an ex-boyfriend’s mother while buying a pregnancy test, Norwood and Plotch realised there were no products on the market that spoke to women of their demog

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands into the red after all brands suffer falling sales

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Premier Retail’s sales drop on weaker Smiggle, Apparel Brands’ results

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

“We see our consumers as fans”: Mattel talks DTC opportunities in Asia Pacific

Tong Van
AI IR Pro

How the rise of post-death consumerism gives new meaning to the CLV metric

Nick Gray
Regulatory

China to probe Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH over Xinjiang cotton

Sean Cao
Strategy

Low prices and the right retail locations: How GU can gain traction in the US

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay