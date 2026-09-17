BusinessSupply chain

How are device makers surviving the memory shortage?

Memory chips on a circuit board.
Device makers adapt to a memory shortage.
By Reuters
Independent phone and laptop makers are redesigning products, testing incoming chips for fakes and passing on costs as a memory shortage they expect to last through 2027 squeezes the lower end of the device market. Availability, not price, is the binding constraint, executives at three companies said. “If you don’t have allocation, you’re out of the game anyhow,” said Raymond van Eck, chief executive of Dutch repairable-phone maker Fairphone. In July, SK Hynix’s CEO said 2027 would be

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Moshi Moshi store front.
Financial IR Pro

How Moshi Moshi plans to outpace rivals with new formats, faster store rollout

Michael Baker
Image of Jeanette Fenske.
Food & beverage

Endeavour Group appoints Jeanette Fenske as MD of BWS

Darshana Gupta
Image of Francesca Bellettini.
Luxury

Francesca Bellettini confirmed to lead Gucci

Darshana Gupta
A man walks past a store of Chinese sportswear firm Anta Sports at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 25, 2021.
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Why Southeast Asia is Anta Group’s strongest testing ground 

Tong Van
Kmart store
Regulatory

Privacy commissioner finds Kmart breached privacy laws with FRT 

Sean Cao
a woman shopping a clothes rack
Strategy IR Pro

Is the New Zealand dream still alive for Australian retailers and brands?

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay