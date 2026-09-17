NSW, WA urged to act faster as retail crime rates surge

The state governments of NSW and WA have been urged to introduce specific legislation to crack down on retail crime, as such incidents outpace the growth of other crimes.

Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research found that retail theft increased by 10.4 per cent over the past two years; the other 12 major offence categories it tracks remained stable.

NSW is recording the equivalent of 90 incidents of retail theft each day over the past year.

At the same time, figures from the WA Government show that 679 people have been charged with assaulting a retail worker since the specific offence came into effect in July 2024. WA police have also identified more than 1100 retail theft repeat offenders who have been processed for at least two offences in the prior 12 months.

These “highly concerning” trends across the two states have led to the Australian Retail Council – the nation’s retail industry body – to call for legislation to be introduced.

ARC CEO Chris Rodwell has called for NSW to follow SA and Victoria in introducing Workplace Protection Orders (WPOs).

“Workplace Protection Orders are important because they give retailers another way to protect their people from serious repeat offenders,” he said. “We’ve made it clear that we want these protections operating as quickly as possible.”

Rodwell credited NSW Police for increasing action against such incidents, with data recording a 16.2 per cent rise in adults taken to court for alleged retail theft.

WA’s state government has yet to pass its Retail Barring Orders Bill, which made its way through the Legislative Assembly on March 12.

“Retail workers continue to face abuse, threats and violence from repeat offenders. They should not have to keep waiting for laws specifically designed to protect them from these criminals,” Rodwell said.

The bill would allow courts to ban repeat offenders from certain retail locations for up to two years.

“Every further delay leaves retail workers exposed to repeat offenders these laws are designed to keep out of stores, supermarkets and shopping centres,” Rodwell added. “We urge all sides of politics to make this a priority and pass the legislation this week.”