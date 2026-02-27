What does the age of agency mean for retail?

te another. The post-peak shift Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirms a fundamental shift in our local retail landscape. November 2025 saw a 7.0 per cent year-on-year surge in turnover, reaching a record $39.1 billion. As ARA CEO Chris Rodwell noted, this reinforces that shoppers are front-loading their spending, effectively unravelling the traditional December peak. For retailers, this means the post-peak hangover of March is now the critical time to pivot from Average Order Value (AOV) to Customer Lifetime Value (CLV). The goal is no longer just about surviving the sprint; it is about turning those early holiday insights into year-round success. But in an agentic world, “loyalty” and “lifetime value” look very different from what they did 12 months ago. It’s cool to be a tool Microsoft recently coined a phrase that should be pinned to every retailer’s monitor: “It is cool to be a tool”. The tech giant argues that for 20 years, we have built websites as destinations. These were high-fidelity, emotionally resonant spaces designed to seduce human eyes. But as general-purpose AI agents like OpenAI’s Operator begin to browse on behalf of users, your website needs to be more than a destination. As Bill Gates predicted, the race to win the personal agent will disrupt everything we know about e-commerce. “You’ll never go to a search site again,” he said. Forget about logging on to Amazon because your agent will do it for you. If an agent cannot read your site in milliseconds, it will not recommend your site to its users. We are moving from UX (User Experience) to AX (Agent Experience). In an agentic search, not being the cited recommendation is an extinction event. If your site is built for humans but unreadable to agents, you are effectively closed for business. By the numbers: the high-intent bypass While the threat of “zero-click” search is real, the data suggests a silver lining for those who adapt, revealing that while AI Overviews can trigger a 34.5 per cent drop in desktop click-through rates, the traffic that does arrive is far more valuable. Research indicates that ChatGPT traffic converts at a rate 5.1 times higher than traditional organic search. The agents are not just taking our traffic: they are pre-qualifying our customers. Users interacting with large language models are often much further along the buying journey than those performing a standard keyword search. From SEO to GEO: winning the recommendation While we are not abandoning SEO yet, we must evolve it into Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). Traditional SEO was about winning a click on a results page. GEO is about ensuring your brand’s truth signals are so clear that an LLM cites you as the definitive answer. To win the recommendation, retailers must adopt technical pillars like the llms.txt protocol. This is a concierge for AI that provides a clean, text-only map of your inventory. As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang observed during a CES 2025 keynote, the management of these digital entities is becoming a core business function. Huang’s take that the IT department is going to be the “HR department of AI agents” highlights a shift in retail: we are now onboarding bots as if they were employees. The dual-track strategy: traffic and trust In early 2026, you cannot ignore traffic. Social, SEM and programmatic media remain the primary drivers of volume. Crucially, they also feed the AI models. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that we are managing a world of digital labour, and the retailers who succeed will be those closest to their data. Your media spend is the human fuel that builds the brand authority that agents eventually use as confidence signals. You cannot have one without the other. Think of your media spend as the fuel and your technical infrastructure as the engine. Without the fuel, the engine has nothing to process. Without the engine, the fuel is wasted on a journey the customer is no longer taking themselves. Loyalty 2.0: from points to protocols Perhaps the most significant casualty of this shift is the traditional loyalty programme. Loyalty has long been an emotional tether, but as Scott Brinker and Frans Riemersma identified in their analysis of Agents of Customers, algorithms do not feel brand love. They process data. The future is Headless Loyalty. Your benefits, such as free shipping, credits or tiered pricing, must be exposed via secure APIs. If an agent queries your site and cannot handshake with your system to apply a discount automatically, the bot will simply report a higher price to the user, and you will lose the sale. Beyond the canvas: creative in the age of code This is not the death of creative; it is the evolution of it. For decades, creative was about what a human saw. In 2026, creative is also about what a machine interprets. Your brand’s voice, authority and persuasion now need to be embedded in your metadata as much as your video ads. If an AI agent recommends a competitor over you, it is often because their technical creative – their data structure and trust signals – were more persuasive to the algorithm than yours. Your March agent-ready checklist To ensure your retail marketing is not left behind, start with these four technical shifts: Deploy an llms.txt file: Provide the bots with a map so they do not have to guess what you sell. Audit for agent-responsive design: Use standard HTML and ARIA labels so agents can identify your checkout buttons as easily as a human does. Bridge the media gap: Continue using creative spend to build the brand authority that AI models use as confidence signals. Open the loyalty gates: Work with your tech team to make member benefits accessible via API, rather than just a login wall. The transition will not happen overnight, but the shift is accelerating. To get on top of it, you need to speak to both the human heart and the machine mind. Richard Taylor is the head of innovation at advertising agency Spinach.