ConfectioneryOpenings & closings

See’s makes Australian debut – in Queensland

See's
The brand has grown into more than 250 across the US and select countries worldwide. (Source: See's Candies)
By Kaycee Enerva

See’s Candies is making its Australian debut through a licensed retail partnership, opening its doors at Robina Town Centre in Queensland.

Founded in 1921, the American confectionery brand is known for its chocolates, caramels, peanut brittle, and lollipops.

Since then, the brand has grown into more than 250 locations across the US and foreign markets.

Jason and Megan Banks, operators of the See’s Candies store in Robina, said launching the brand at Robina Town Centre was both “strategic and significant”.

“The Gold Coast’s strong sense of community and Robina’s reputation for welcoming beloved brands made it the ideal location,” said Megan Banks.

“To now share favourites such as Scotchmallow, California Brittle, Milk Bordeaux, and the classic Milk and Dark Assortments with Australian customers is incredibly rewarding.”

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