Birkenstock makes Queensland debut in Brisbane

Birkenstock has launched its first Queensland flagship store in the historic Brisbane Arcade, supported by a public activation in Queen Street Mall.

Located at 117 Adelaide Street, the store offers consumers access to the brand’s full range of footwear, designed around the concept of ‘walking as nature intended’.

Historically known for hosting artisan jewellers and fashion houses, the Arcade was selected by the brand as a location that aligns with its own 250-year history of craftsmanship.

The brand celebrates the opening with a series of events, beginning with an intimate media evening earlier this month, providing press and partners with a first look at the retail space.

Following the private event, a two-day public activation was held at the Queen Street Mall. The promotional event featured a branded claw machine and complimentary refreshments.