SectorsOpenings & closings

Birkenstock makes Queensland debut in Brisbane

inside Birkenstock store
The brand celebrates the opening with a series of events. (Source: Birkenstock/ LinkedIn)
By My Nguyen

Birkenstock has launched its first Queensland flagship store in the historic Brisbane Arcade, supported by a public activation in Queen Street Mall.

Located at 117 Adelaide Street, the store offers consumers access to the brand’s full range of footwear, designed around the concept of ‘walking as nature intended’.

Historically known for hosting artisan jewellers and fashion houses, the Arcade was selected by the brand as a location that aligns with its own 250-year history of craftsmanship.

The brand celebrates the opening with a series of events, beginning with an intimate media evening earlier this month, providing press and partners with a first look at the retail space.

Following the private event, a two-day public activation was held at the Queen Street Mall. The promotional event featured a branded claw machine and complimentary refreshments.

Recommended By IR

An Ikea 'Planning Studio' sign in the front window of a store
Strategy IR Pro

Ikea’s US expansion plan: New stores, lower prices and a major NYC flagship

Nicole Kirichanskaya
woolworths store interior
Supermarkets

Woolworths profit falls 20.6 per cent amid strikes, changing consumer habits

Celene Ignacio
westfield paramatta
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group’s net operating income up on more customer visits

Celene Ignacio
daniel bracken
Luxury

Michael Hill CEO, MD Daniel Bracken passes away

Celene Ignacio
Blank Street Coffee co-founders Vinay Menda and Issam Freiha
Strategy IR Pro

How Blank Street Coffee is disrupting the coffee industry and expanding globally

Nicole Kirichanskaya
dusk australia room sprays
Furniture & homewares

Soaring online sales drive rise in Dusk’s net income

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.