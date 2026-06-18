BusinessFinancial

Activewear brand Tully Lou vows return after closure

Tully Lou
The brand was founded in Melbourne in 2012 (Source: Tully Lou/Instagram)
By Harry Booth

Melbourne activewear brand Tully Lou has confirmed its closure after 14 years in business. But it is promising to make a return.

Founded by Tully Humphrey and Sarah Pasini, the premium retailer gained notoriety when, in 2014, American supermodel Gigi Hadid wore the brand’s leggings in an Instagram post. Since then, Tully Lou has expanded its presence through department stores worldwide, while adding more celebrities to its roster of customers along the way.

Long marketing itself as one of Australia’s “original sportsluxe activewear brands”, Tully Lou has prided itself on the quality of its fabric and leggings.

But the most recent stage in Tully Lou’s journey could be an end to this growth, with the brand announcing a clearance sale amid its closure.

“Everything has to go. This chapter is changing,” Tully Lou said on Instagram. “Maybe this is a pause. Maybe it’s a reinvention. Maybe we’ll be back in a different way.”

Co-founder Pasini, a vocal commentator about life as a business owner on Instagram, said last September that the prior two years had been “the most challenging” in Tully Lou’s history. 

Pasini and Humphrey also operate a media company, Stitch Up Studios, and a podcast series called Curious Conversations, which sees them interview business owners and entrepreneurs.

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