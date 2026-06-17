Can ‘unprecedented’ role for Isaac Mizrahi make Target cool again?

2, Mizrahi became the first major high-end designer to partner with the retailer on an accessibly priced fashion collection, helping pave the way for the high-low collaborations that have since become commonplace. With big questions over Target’s current creative direction, the retail giant will hope some of that magic rubs off again. “Mizrahi’s appointment signals Target’s intent to get back to being more design-focused,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData. “There is a sense that, over the past few years, the company has lost its edge and has been churning out too much product that is generic and uninspiring. While Mizrahi will not be involved in every decision, he will help teams think more creatively and will raise the bar in terms of Target’s design thinking. “The move also needs to be part of a wider initiative to raise standards in store, as there’s no point in having well-designed products if they’re always out of stock or not displayed well.” Is Target doing too little, too late? Christine Russo, principal of the Retail Creative and Consulting Agency, believes Mizrahi’s newly created role may be too little, too late to deliver the turnaround Target is seeking. “Target’s appointment of Mizrahi is a testament to Target wanting to claim its heyday. However, Mizrahi was at his prime in the early 2000s, so it’s a curious choice not to find the ‘new Mizrahi’,” she said. Russo compared the move to Gap Inc.’s decision to appoint fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director, a strategy that has proven successful. “If nostalgia continues to be a broader cultural moment, then Mizrahi may be able to affect momentum and growth, but it seems dated and late,” she noted. “Target has new management, so their strategy should not be a rinse-and-repeat approach but to claim the creative leadership they once had with fresh talent.” With lifestyle retailers such as HomeGoods and Bed, Bath & Beyond offering similar merchandise, Target needs new ways to distinguish itself. Russo said one opportunity lies in leaning into Mizrahi’s public persona, cultivated through documentaries, talk-show appearances and pop-culture moments, including his cameo in the Timothée Chalamet film Marty Supreme. She described him as an “opinionated uncle” living in downtown New York. “Give him a microphone and go on the street and engage with customers about topics fashion, home and electronics. Make raw and consumable content to build up relatability with consumers before pushing out new product,” she said. Mizrahi understands Target’s price-conscious yet culture-focused consumer base Other retail experts remain more optimistic about Mizrahi’s ability to help revive Target’s cool factor. Rachel Wolff, a retail and e-commerce briefing analyst at eMarketer, agreed that recreating the magic of two decades ago may be difficult. “Times have changed since Mizrahi parted ways with the retailer in 2009. While he remains an astute fashion operator, particularly when it comes to understanding mass-market shopper preferences, he no longer has the same high-fashion influence he once did. That could make his Target appointment less immediately impactful than Zac Posen’s role at Gap.” However, Wolff argued that the appointment is about more than nostalgia. “Target’s decision isn’t just about nostalgia. Mizrahi’s success at both Target and QVC shows that he understands how to appeal to a mass-market audience, which is precisely the expertise the retailer needs to win back shoppers.” Part of the reason Mizrahi left such a lasting mark on Target is that he was among the first designers to recognise – and publicly champion – the idea that fashion should be democratised for consumers at every spending level. As Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy firm Stacher & Stacher, told Inside Retail, “Mizrahi is uniquely qualified for that role because he understands both aspiration and accessibility. “He has spent decades learning how to communicate design in a way that feels welcoming rather than intimidating. Just as importantly, he understands storytelling, media and how consumers emotionally connect with products.” Stacher does not believe the appointment alone will restore Target’s cool factor, but he sees it as a positive step. “Retail coolness can’t be appointed; it has to be experienced consistently across product, store environment, marketing and customer experience,” he said. However, he believes Mizrahi can help sharpen Target’s creative voice. “If he succeeds in mentoring internal teams, influencing product direction and helping Target tell a more compelling design story, his impact could extend far beyond any one collection or campaign.” More broadly, Stacher sees the move as recognition that design leadership still matters in retail. At a time when many retailers are focused on efficiency, algorithms and optimisation, he said Target is signalling that “creativity, taste and human storytelling remain competitive advantages”. Further reading: Is Target CEO Michael Fiddelke’s plan to refresh the brand working?