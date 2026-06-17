BusinessStrategy

Can ‘unprecedented’ role for Isaac Mizrahi make Target cool again?

Target’s creative director Isaac Mizrahi posing in front of a bookshelf.
“Target is signaling that creativity, taste and human storytelling remain competitive advantages.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
On June 15, Target announced that multi-hyphenate creative Isaac Mizrahi had been named the company’s creative director at large. In the “unprecedented” new role, Mizrahi will serve as a creative adviser to Target’s internal design organisation, mentor design talent and help elevate the retailer’s design credibility and cultural relevance. The appointment reunites Target with a designer who helped define one of the most influential retail collaborations of the early 2000s. In 2002, Miz

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