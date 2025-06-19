BusinessCustomer

The US$2 trillion wellness is still growing. Here’s how to compete now

woman in black sports bra holding blue and black kettle
Why retail, brand and experience must catch up to the ‘new religion’. Unsplash
By Nick Gray
For a long time, wellness was something you did at the gym. It was that green smoothie in the morning or a meditation app at night. It was functional, supplementary and an add-on to a busy, often imbalanced life. But that definition is quickly collapsing. McKinsey & Co’s latest Future of Wellness report (May 2025) stated that the global wellness market now exceeds US$2 trillion, and it continues growing. That’s not just a bubble. That’s a clear signal. And if you’re in retail, brand,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Luxury IR Pro

Net-A-Porter to exit China: What’s the future for multi-brand luxury platforms?

Tong Van
Shopping centres & malls

Half share in Adelaide’s Westfield Tea Tree Plaza sold for $308m

Celene Ignacio
Payments

RBA to consider allowing merchants to pass on BNPL surcharges to customers

David Adams
Leadership IR Pro

Why Talitha Cummins left journalism to start lab grown jewellery brand The Cut

Tamera Francis
Marketing IR Pro

How the CEO of Glasshouse Fragrances keeps her 18-year-old brand fresh

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Supply chain

Choice finds Aldi cheaper than Coles, Woolworths – on 14 grocery items

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay