BusinessStrategy

Why Sigma walked away from Boots as its strategy shifts from scale to discipline

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Sigma Healthcare’s quiet withdrawal from the race to acquire Boots is less a retreat than a recalibration – one that underscores the growing discipline among newly scaled retail giants navigating global expansion. At first glance, the logic for a deal appeared compelling. Boots offers immediate access to a dense UK footprint of roughly 1,800 stores, a powerful legacy brand and a customer base embedded in both retail and healthcare. For Sigma, fresh from its transformative merger with Chemist

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