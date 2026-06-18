BusinessStrategy

Same brand, two speeds: Yum sells Pizza Hut at home, hands China to a partner

A Pizza Hut phone case sitting on top of a wooden table
It is a clean break from a brand Yum has carried for nearly three decades. (Source: Unsplash)
By Tong Van
Yum Brands is selling Pizza Hut to private equity firm LongRange Capital for roughly US$1.5 billion, with the option to earn an additional US$75 million in an earn-out by 2030 if the business meets certain targets. The deal, which excludes Mainland China, was announced on June 16 and is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval. Shares of Yum rose nearly 2 per cent in Tuesday morning trading. Across both this sale and a separate disposal of the China business, Yum ex

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