MGA Independent Retailers names Martin Stirling as CEO

Independent grocer and liquor employer association, MGA Independent Retailers, has appointed Martin Stirling as its new CEO.

Stirling will be taking over from outgoing CEO David Inall, who helped with the strategic growth of the organisation and expanded its advocacy efforts.

Stirling has been part of MGA’s leadership team for over two years. He was previously director of legal services, at which time he led the organisation’s industrial relations and legal policy agenda, emphasising the need for reforms to benefit the independent retail sector.

“His understanding of the regulatory and commercial environment, and his passion for representing independent businesses, made him the clear choice to lead MGA into the future,” said MGA president Grant Hinchcliffe.

“Independent retailers are essential to the economic and social fabric of our communities,” said Stirling.

He will begin his new role as CEO this July.