BusinessSustainability

What can retailers learn from resale phenomenon Depop?

Shoppers browsing second-hand fashion.
Depop’s lessons for retailers.
By Lucy Seward
I am an avid Depop shopper. I started as a thrift shopper, thanks to my mum, who passed on her love of all things second-hand. In many ways, I’m like a regular shopper. I buy things I love, wear them, but instead of passing them on to the thrift store when the love is gone, I’ll sell them on Depop. Or, if it’s my kids’ stuff, on Facebook Marketplace, sometimes Ebay if we’re talking basketball gear. Second-hand shopping has become my default. And I’m not alone. According to a study by

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