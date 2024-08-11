CareersFashion & accessories

PE Nation’s Pip Edwards to hand over creative director role

(Source: Pip Edwards/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

PE Nation creative director Pip Edwards has stepped down from the role, but will maintain her directorship and shareholding in the fashion brand she co-founded in 2016.

The announcement comes just months after PE Nation’s other co-founder, Claire Greaves, stepped back from the company’s day-to-day operations back in March.

Earlier this year, PE Nation launched a new look as part of its rebranding initiative, at Australian Fashion Week.

“Following PE Nation’s celebrated and successful re/brand at Sydney Fashion Week, I will be stepping back from the role of PE Nation’s creative director, to pursue new creative challenges,” said Edwards in an Instagram post.

“My time leading the brand as creative director has been an incredible run, and while I am handing over that role, I am maintaining my PE Nation directorship and substantial shareholding.”

Prior to PE Nation, Edwards served as the design director of General Pants Co — now she’s once again looking towards new creative pursuits post-PE Nation.

