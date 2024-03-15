PE Nation co-founder steps aside

Claire Greaves, co-founder of active streetwear brand PE Nation, has announced she will step away from the company’s day-to-day operations.

Greaves will remain on the board of the company and retain her shareholding, the brand said in a statement. Pip Edwards – the other co-founder – will continue managing the business alongside the other board members.

“The business has secured and developed an extremely strong product and design team,” the statement read.”

“Pip and the company are in complete support of Claire’s transition to pursue other creative endeavours and wish her the absolute best in her next chapter.”

After years of working in fashion, Greaves and Edwards founded PE Nation in March 2016. The two aimed to disrupt the activewear market by realising their own vision of active streetwear.

On Saturday, PE Nation staged the Grand Showcase at the Melbourne Fashion Festival, the only solo featured runway of the six-night program, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Greaves was not present at the show and had not appeared in the promotional material in the lead-up to the event.