Butter chicken headlines Muji food range launched in Australia

Japanese fashion and lifestyle brand Muji is launching new food categories as it expands its product range in Australia.

The new product range includes five flavours from Muji’s curry range, with a special focus on Butter Chicken Curry, marking 15 years on the retailer’s menu this year. Candies and canned beverages will also be added to shelves.

“The revamped Butter Chicken Curry features a blend of three tomato varieties for a richer flavour,” said Vincent Tang, manager of marketing and public relations at Muji.

“We’ve also incorporated ghee and cashews for a velvety texture and increased the chicken content for a more indulgent experience with a bolder spice aroma.”

The new food range will be available for purchase at Muji stores nationwide beginning May 11.