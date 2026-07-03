CareersLeadership

Country Road makes MD redundant after ‘excellent contribution’

Helen Wright Country Road
Helen Wright began the role in March 2025 (Source: Country Road)
By Harry Booth

Leading fashion retailer, Country Road Group (CRG), has made the role of MD at its namesake fashion label redundant and removed Helen Wright from the position, while thanking her for an “excellent contribution” to the company.

Wright was responsible for the operations of the Country Road business, the largest in CRG’s portfolio. Those responsibilities will now be absorbed by a chief product officer and a GM of apparel and accessories.

“Country Road Group is evolving its operating model as it enters the next phase of its strategy, with a clear focus on product excellence and elevating brand leadership,” a CRG spokesperson told Inside Retail.

“As part of this change, the role of managing director, Country Road has been made redundant, and Helen Wright will be leaving the group. We thank Helen for her excellent contribution over the past 18 months in resetting the brand strategy and building strong foundations for the next phase.”

Wright joined CRG in March 2025 after leaving her role as CEO of Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi. A former CEO of Belstaff, Anya Hindmarch, and Bloch International, Wright also spent time as a non-executive director of Frasers Group.

“Leading Country Road has been a true privilege,” she said. “Together, we have delivered meaningful transformation across the business, strengthened the brand and achieved measurable improvements across our key performance measures.

“I leave with enormous pride in what the team has accomplished and great confidence in Country Road’s future.”

CRG said that Shani Delargy has been appointed to the GM role, with updates on the chief product officer position to follow. The group’s CEO, Steven Cook, is expected to lead the Country Road business in the interim.

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