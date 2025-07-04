Gozney founder on building a US$100M brand in seven years and what’s next

-fold revenue growth since 2020, culminating in US$97 million in global revenue last year alone. As Gozney, the founder, told Inside Retail, the goal isn’t simply to scale, but to continue designing category-defining experiences that transform how people cook, connect and share moments at home. In this exclusive interview, he shared why Australia, with its strong BBQ culture, design-savvy consumers and appetite for outdoor living, has become a key market. He also teased the company’s next act, a new crowdfunding round open to Australian investors. Inside Retail: Gozney has seen remarkable growth particularly over the past five years. What do you think has been the single most defining factor behind this rapid rise?Tom Gozney: While countless factors have contributed to our growth, it would feel almost unfair to single out just one. But if I had to point to the most defining force, it would be our obsessive commitment to product design. We relentlessly focus on creating products that not only look beautiful and elevate people’s gardens but also perform at a professional-grade standard with exceptional quality. I truly believe what sets us apart is the immediate emotional reaction customers have when they first encounter our ovens – it’s a balance of aesthetic excellence and engineering performance, wrapped in a brand that resonates deeply. That powerful first impression is what fuels our momentum and keeps people coming back to join the Gozney journey. IR: You’re now raising US$3 million through a second round of crowdfunding. What’s driving this decision, and how will the funds help fuel your next phase of growth? TG: At the heart of Gozney’s growth is our focus on highly disruptive innovation – delivering experiences consumers never imagined they could have at home. Before Gozney, enjoying true Neapolitan pizza often meant travelling to Naples or tracking down a handful of top pizzerias around the world. We took that ancient cooking method, modernised it, made it beautiful and made it simple for people to enjoy in their back gardens. That unlocks a powerful, shared moment for consumers – bringing friends and loved ones together, creating a sense of pride and discovery in something new.This next crowdfunding round is about fuelling that mission even further. We’re committed to finding new ways to deliver those magical, previously impossible experiences at home. These funds will help us continue to push boundaries, develop new innovations and ultimately give people even more reasons to gather around incredible food. IR: Gozney has become the most sought-after pizza oven brand in its category at Barbeques Galore in Australia. Why is the Australian market such a strong focus for you, and how do you plan to deepen your presence here?TG: Australia has been an incredibly strong market for Gozney because our brand ethos and values resonate so naturally with the Australian way of life. Australians are true leaders in outdoor living, and that lifestyle is deeply rooted in their DNA – it aligns perfectly with what Gozney stands for. Our products don’t just serve as cooking tools; they are designed to elevate outdoor experiences, delivering professional-grade performance wrapped in beautiful, architecturally inspiring design. There’s a genuine appreciation among Australian consumers for quality, craftsmanship, and products that go beyond function to enhance their outdoor spaces. That’s why Gozney has found such a passionate audience here, and we’re excited to keep deepening our presence by continually bringing Australians the best in premium outdoor cooking experiences. IR: You’ve hinted at expanding beyond ovens into new verticals. Can you give us a glimpse into what’s next for Gozney, and how you’re thinking about brand evolution?TG: Gozney has never just been about pizza – that’s where we started, but our true purpose is to create new experiences for consumers. Internally, we often say that we’re “creators of the new,” and that philosophy drives everything. I’ve always drawn inspiration from innovators like Steve Jobs and the way Apple created an entire ecosystem of beautifully designed products.When I think about outdoor cooking, I see an opportunity to reimagine and elevate every aspect of that space – not just to make another barbecue, for example, but to transform what that category could be. Our focus is on how these products can bring people together, create family rituals and inspire pride and connection. It’s about going deeper than function alone, crafting products that are rich with meaning, beauty, and incredible experiences. Our vision is to make Gozney the defining leader in outdoor cooking, not by copying what’s out there, but by innovating and giving consumers something truly transformative. IR: From starting out in your backyard to building a global brand with nearly US$100 million in revenue, what have been the biggest challenges and breakthroughs along the way?TG: One of the biggest personal breakthroughs on this journey has been learning to trust my instincts. Over time, I’ve realised that my deep, almost obsessive connection to the brand – thinking about it at a granular level every waking minute – has consistently guided us in the right direction. At times, external voices and third parties have challenged that vision, which created hesitation, but backing myself and having the confidence to follow that instinct has been critical. Another big unlock has been surrounding myself with brilliant people and looking after them. Nothing can slow a business down more than bringing in the wrong people, and one of the biggest challenges has been learning to build a world-class team and act decisively when things aren’t working. Ultimately, I believe my instinct for product, for the consumer and for how we build the brand is what has driven our growth. If you can enrich people’s lives through incredible design and create meaningful, memorable experiences, they will love what you do – and that is what I try to deliver every day.