Australia’s ‘fastest-growing QSR’: KFC opens its 800th restaurant

KFC has opened its 800th restaurant in Australia – at southwest Sydney’s Oran Park.

“We have been the fastest growing quick-service restaurant in Australia over the past six years, opening over 140 restaurants and enjoyed a record-breaking 2023, opening 34 new locations in Australia,” said Kristi Woolrych, GM of KFC South Pacific.

“We are focused on creating an unmatched customer experience, and we look forward to continued growth and feeding more KFC fans nationwide.”

The new KFC Oran Park has created 70 new jobs for the local area.

The first KFC store in Australia opened in the western Sydney suburb of Guildford on April 27, 1968, employing only 25 people.