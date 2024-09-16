BusinessSustainability

Why luxury Aussie fragrance house Goldfield & Banks champions local botanicals

Dimitri Weber and Ben Backhaus at the Mystic Bliss Launch in Sydney.
By Tamera Francis
Australia’s first luxury fragrance house Goldfield & Banks is set to showcase its newest fragrance, which heroes homegrown Australian botanicals, in Cannes come September 30.   Goldfield & Banks’ founder and CEO Dimitri Weber started the brand to use his expertise gained from 30 years in the French fragrance industry to unearth and hero the Australian ingredients that are intertwined within the world’s best fragrances locally.  And with his favourite scent being the

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay