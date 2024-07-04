CareersExecutive interviews

Why “opportunity hangs in the air” for Lush’s retail GM

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In less than a decade, Brittany Gian has worked her way from sales assistant to general manager of retail at Lush. Gian still uses her floor training and customer service experience to navigate her day-to-day in the boardroom. Here, we speak to Gian about the imbalance of women in leadership roles versus the shop floor, rethinking roles in retail that are gender inclusive and the career advice that she continues to call back on.  Inside Retail: You’ve had a remarkable career in retail, ri

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay