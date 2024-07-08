Shiseido enters long-term fragrance partnership with Max Mara

Japanese beauty conglomerate Shiseido has entered into a long-term fragrance partnership with luxury fashion house Max Mara.

Under this agreement, Shiseido will have exclusive rights to develop, produce, market, and distribute fragrances under the Max Mara brand.

The terms will be incorporated into a formal licence agreement, and Shiseido EMEA – a consolidated subsidiary of Shiseido – will manage the license.

Sharing their commitment to the “highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction”, the collaboration will aim to expand both companies’ global offerings and leverage their combined expertise to develop innovative products for consumers worldwide.

“Because it is a brand that represents Italian luxury and has a rich history, I firmly believe that our partnership will contribute to our fragrance business, not only through further growth but also by creating synergies,” said Shiseido’s CEO and chairman, Masahiko Uotani.

Shiseido has highlighted that the global fragrance market is steadily growing, with fragrances emerging as one of the key growth drivers for the brand’s business in Europe.

The partnership with Max Mara is expected to further fuel the growth of Shiseido’s fragrance business.

Max Mara’s Chairman Luigi Maramotti said he has always followed Shiseido and has long admired the company’s product strategies.

“I have connected with their management team on several occasions in the past and have always been impressed by their drive and professionalism,” he shared.

Maramotti added that both companies share a similar corporate culture based on the centrality of human resources, respect for founding principles, and a respectful relationship style.