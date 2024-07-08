Franchise Council of Australia commences search for CEO

The Franchise Council of Australia (FCA) is officially on the hunt for a new CEO, posting the $180,000 job vacancy on recruitment website Indeed.

FCA chair Brendan Green said “We are seeking a leader who understands franchising, has strong knowledge of advocacy and government relations, and can build relationships to grow not just the FCA but the broader franchising sector.”

Green said member and director feedback emphasised the need for the “right skills, expertise and franchise knowledge” to effectively lead the FCA.



“The ideal candidate will be a great communicator, able to balance the requirements of strategically advocating for the sector, whilst driving operational excellence to deliver membership value in a financially sound manner,” he said.

“We invite our members and the wider franchise community to share this opportunity and recommend any candidates they believe are well-placed to succeed in this role.”

In addition to the annual salary the FCA CEO package includes performance-based incentives.

The search for a CEO follows a period of turmoil for the franchising body. The FCA brought in Tanya Robertson to get the organisation back on track prior to its annual convention, following the swift departure of former CEO Matthew Monaghan.

Robertson was appointed to the current interim CEO role in April and made it clear this is a temporary role for her.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.