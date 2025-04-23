CareersLeadership

Melanie Remai takes the helm at Cue as Hilco hastens restructure

Image of Cue store shopfront.
Cue founder Rod Levis’ daughter and executive director Melanie Levis is also leaving the company.  (Source: Cue Clothing LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

Melanie Remai is set to take over as CEO of Cue Clothing and its brand Veronika Maine, which the Levis family recently sold to British asset manager Hilco Capital.

Remai, former GM of Country Road Group’s Trenery brand, will take over from Simon Schofield in August as part of the deal.

“The Cue and Veronika Maine brands are synonymous with iconic Australian design and quality clothing. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead such talented and dedicated people who have shaped this much-loved retailer,” said Remai.

Cue‘s founder, Rod Levis’ daughter and executive director Melanie Levis, is also leaving the company. 

This comes after Justin Levis, son of Rod and former executive director of Cue, was cut out of the business following the collapse of Australian designer label Dion Lee, one of the group’s subsidiaries. 

The Hilco takeover will help support the organisation’s growth plan as US-based Revolve Group made a deal to buy Dion Lee, the IP assets of which will be sold by DVT Group administrators.

