What retailers can learn from Ikea’s ‘real zero’ climate strategy

ainability, Ikea’s approach can provide a pragmatic and commercially viable blueprint for genuine emissions reduction. Lauren Sinfield, public affairs and advocacy lead at Ikea Australia & New Zealand, frames this as a long-term mindset. “We always think long term. We’ve embedded sustainability into every part of our business – from how we design products to how we power our stores and deliver to customers,” Sinfield told Inside Retail. Beyond offsets Climate Integrity’s director Claire Snyder said Ikea stands apart in the Australian business landscape. The organisation recently assessed over 15 companies based on their commitment to phasing out fossil fuels without relying on offsets by 2050, transparency in climate reporting, scale of emissions and significance in the Australian market. It recognised Ikea as having among the highest alignment with the criteria. What this signals for retail is stark: superficial pledges or offset-heavy strategies won’t suffice. Ikea uses 100 per cent renewable electricity across its Australian stores and over 70 per cent of its delivery fleet produces zero emissions, highlighting a recalibration of operational priorities that retailers need to embrace if they aim to stay credible. Sinfield emphasised this realignment is also resonating internally and with customers. “Customers are increasingly choosing Ikea because of our sustainability efforts,” Sinfield said, highlighting that real zero is as much about culture and consumer engagement as it is about infrastructure. The business case According to Climate Integrity’s case study, the Ingka Group, which operates most Ikea stores globally, has committed to reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90 per cent by 2050. The retailer’s remaining 10 per cent of emissions in 2050 will be neutralised by removing and storing carbon from the atmosphere within Inter Ikea’s value chain. Inter Ikea owns the Ikea concept and trademarks and is the worldwide franchisor. Inter Ikea’s aim to phase out all on-site fossil fuel use by FY27 and off-site coal by FY30 is part of a clearly defined climate roadmap which has become an industry “north star.” This could be viewed as a critical departure from industry norms and for retailers, and it signals the commercial necessity of tightly integrating climate targets with business strategy and reporting. The implications here extend well beyond operational tweaks: real zero demands reimagining everything from product design and materials sourcing to logistics and energy use in stores. Marsden Park as a retail differentiator Infrastructure investment is one of the clearest ways Ikea is operationalising real zero. The Marsden Park distribution centre’s solar and battery project demonstrates how retail logistics hubs can transition from cost centres to sustainability assets. Sinfield calls it “a great example of what’s possible with expansive rooftop space – something we would encourage other retailers to consider if they haven’t already.” However, Ikea’s transparency around regional challenges is particularly instructive. While zero emission deliveries are close to 100 per cent in metro areas, infrastructure gaps in regional zones remain a barrier. Ikea’s approach to disclosure and climate governance is another area where retailers can learn. The Ingka Group’s review of 252 industry associations for climate alignment, with just 2 per cent misaligned, shows a commitment to consistency and transparency. In practice, this means retailers must not only deliver sustainability initiatives but clearly communicate their impact and benefits in ways that resonate with staff and consumers. What Ikea’s “real zero” strategy means for retail Ikea’s approach highlights that achieving real zero requires far more than ambitious targets or PR. Transforming business models, investing in infrastructure, building consumer and employee trust and engaging in systemic advocacy is crucial. Retailers ignoring these lessons risk falling behind in an era when climate credentials increasingly influence consumer choices and investor scrutiny. Ikea’s approach to real zero suggests potential benefits beyond environmental impact, including opportunities for innovation, operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness. “Because when sustainability means healthier living, saving money and securing a better future – why wouldn’t you choose it?” Sinfield concluded.