BusinessSustainability

What retailers can learn from Ikea’s ‘real zero’ climate strategy

a man assembling bowls of salad in an ikea kitchen
What retailers can learn from Ikea’s real-zero roadmap beyond offsets and greenwashing. Source: Ikea
By Tahlia Whitfield
Amidst growing consumer mistrust of sustainability certifications and green initiatives, Ikea stands out as a retailer making meaningful changes to its operating model and supply chain to achieve ‘real zero’ carbon emissions.  Rather than relying on the well-worn ‘net zero’ rhetoric, which too often utilise carbon offsets, the global furniture giant is pursuing decarbonisation across every aspect of its business. For retailers grappling with the tension between growth and sustainabi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

Cookie plan crumbles: Google reverses plan to ditch Chrome trackers

Yuvraj Malik
Strategy IR Pro

Behind Desigual’s repositioning and its Asia Pacific expansion

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Tom Ford creative director Peter Hawkings departs

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

Girl power: How the fan frenzy over female athletes is driving ad spend

Sheila Dang
Sports & adventure

New Balance opens its largest UCC Australia store yet

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Jurlique opens flagship store at Adelaide’s Burnside Village

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay