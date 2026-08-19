CareersFood & beverage

LeWrap, Ali Baba Kebabs parent appoints group GM

Manal Haydar
Manal Haydar is promoted from GM franchising to group GM. (Source: Supplied via Franchise Executives)
By Sarah Stowe

Retail Systems Group, which operates the LeWrap and Ali Baba Kebabs brands, has promoted its GM of franchising, Manal Haydar, to the group general manager role. 

LeWrap founder and Retail Systems Group (RSG) director, Kaan Celik, said Haydar had been the key driving force behind the group’s growth and success over the past year.

“Manal’s involvement and leadership have extended across every area of our business, including franchising, marketing, training, operations, new store openings, and the management of our RSG head office team,” Celik said.

“Given the significant role Manal now plays across the broader business, I believe it is the right time to formally recognise her position and leadership across RSG with all of our stakeholders.”

The appointment comes with a restructure of the group. Haydar now has responsibility for four divisions: training, operations and business solutions, business development, and marketing.

Haydar joined RSG in May 2025 after almost five years at Craveable Brands, where she was franchising sales manager. Her career includes scaling franchise networks across Australia and New Zealand for Hypoxi, Curves and Ella Bache, and regional franchise recruitment and development for Bakers Delight.

Earlier this year Haydar was listed in the Top 30 Franchise Executives 2026 report.

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