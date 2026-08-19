BusinessStrategy

P.E Nation founder Claire Greaves talks identity, US growth and lessons learned

A female model wearing black long-sleeved and shorts from P.E.Nation.
P.E Nation sets its sights on global growth.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
P.E Nation is entering its second decade with co-founder Claire Greaves back at its creative helm and international expansion high on the agenda. Greaves co-founded the Sydney activewear label with Pip Edwards in 2016 before stepping away from the business in 2024. Her return as creative director was formally revealed in April, although P.E Nation said she had already been working in the role for the previous year. CEO Hamish Stuart described her understanding of the brand, its customers and its

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