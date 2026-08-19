P.E Nation founder Claire Greaves talks identity, US growth and lessons learned

its market position as “unmatched”. Now stocked in 142 locations globally, P.E Nation has identified the US and UK as key growth markets. Greaves says its longer-term strategy will combine international wholesale partnerships, global collaborations and an expanded direct-to-consumer channel. Here, she talks to Inside Retail about the idea behind P.E Nation, the decisions that allowed it to scale and where its next stage of growth will come from. Inside Retail: Prior to launching P.E Nation, can you delve into your career background and how your path led you to becoming a brand founder? Claire Greaves: I studied fashion and textile design at the University of Technology Sydney, and my graduate collection landed me a design role at Juice Clothing. From there, I moved to London to design for Topshop. When I moved back to Australia, I launched my first independent brand, Maise Label, which started in denim and grew into a full ready-to-wear offering. When I closed Maise, I joined Sass & Bide as a senior designer, and that’s where I met Pip Edwards, who I went on to co-found P.E Nation with. In the early days, I was running two things at once: P.E Nation and an art-led home goods label called Slowdown Studio. The moment P.E Nation took off, the choice made itself. I closed Slowdown Studio and never looked back. IR: How did you first come up with the idea for P.E Nation? CG: Pip and I had worked together for a long time at Sass & Bide, and the idea really came about quite organically. We were both busy working moms who loved fashion and fitness, and we wanted to create clothes that could move with us throughout the whole day – from the school run to work to the gym – without having to compromise on style. We wanted to approach activewear through a fashion lens, combining functionality and performance with a strong fashion identity. We were inspired by ’80s and ’90s streetwear, sports and music, which became the foundation for P.E Nation. IR: In a competitive field such as the activewear and athleisure market, what tactics or strategies does P.E Nation incorporate to stand out? CG: For us, it’s never been about selling a single product – it’s about selling the look and the lifestyle. What we show a customer isn’t just a legging or a sports bra on its own – it’s the legging, the bra, the jacket and how it all comes together; it’s all deliberate. Most activewear brands stop at the top and the leggings. We’ve built P.E Nation to go further than that and offer a full ensemble with jackets and outerwear, and that’s been the case right from our very first collection. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? CG: The biggest challenge was probably how quickly everything grew. We went from launching the brand to having so much demand and so many opportunities coming our way, and suddenly we had to manage the growth, build a team and put the right structures around the business. The pace was all-encompassing, and we quickly realised that we couldn’t do everything ourselves. It was crazy, but so amazing. One of the smartest decisions we made early on was bringing on business partners who could support us in areas outside our own expertise. We partnered with people who understood manufacturing, distribution and logistics, which allowed us to scale much more effectively. IR: What have been the biggest highlights of running the business thus far? CG: There have been so many highlights over the years, including our collaborations with brands such as Reebok, H&M and ASICS, as well as the design awards we’ve won, but the true highlight is working with a team of passionate people who are all working toward the same goal. IR: P.E Nation is among a growing list of Australian-born and Australia-based brands rapidly building a presence in the US retail market. From your perspective, what is it about Australian brands, such as your own, that appeals to American consumers? What challenges have you faced while expanding within the US retail market specifically? CG: Americans love the Australian lifestyle – that ease, that confidence – and Australian brands wear it well. We’ve never treated activewear as just a performance product; it’s fashion, and it’s how we dress in our day-to-day lives. That point of difference cuts through in a market as big as the US. The challenge is exactly that: size. The US is enormous, so you can’t just show up and hope for the best! You need a clear point of view and a product that resonates. IR: P.E Nation has built a strong e-commerce presence in the US retail market through wholesale partnerships with retailers including Revolve, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters. What other retailers is P.E Nation trying to partner with next, and why? CG: We’re focused on deepening our relationships with our major wholesale partners while building new relationships with independent boutiques and boutique fitness retailers that genuinely align with the P.E Nation point of view. IR: In addition to wholesale partnerships, what other steps is P.E Nation planning to take to expand in the US retail market? CG: Affiliate and creator marketing is a big focus for us right now – building relationships with creators who genuinely live the P.E Nation lifestyle. Beyond that, we’ve got a few exciting things in the pipeline we can’t share just yet – stay tuned! IR: What goals do you hope to achieve with P.E Nation over the next year and the next five years? CG: In the next year, we’re focused on doubling down on what’s working – strengthening the brand here in Australia and New Zealand while pushing into new categories, getting closer to our customers and building out our own DTC channel. Over the next five years, it’s about entering new markets internationally through strategic wholesale partnerships with majors and boutiques alike, staying open to global collaborations and continuing to build P.E Nation into a global fashion-activewear brand. IR: What is one piece of advice you would give the day-one version of yourself about your journey as a brand founder? CG: I’d tell my day-one self to trust the process and not be so focused on proving herself. Stay open to opportunities, surround yourself with good people and don’t be afraid to evolve as your business and your own ambitions change. IR: What is your current favourite SKU from the brand? CG: There are so many on high rotation at the moment – the Rotate Sherpa in every colour, our signature legging, and I love the Rookie jacket from our 10th-anniversary collection.