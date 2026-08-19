BusinessCustomer

Will your loyalty program win over an AI shopping assistant?

57.1 per cent of retailers describe their loyalty capability as still maturing.
By Teresa Sperti
Loyalty has become one of the most important strategic priorities for Australian retailers. Our Inside Digital & eCommerce 2026 study, in partnership with Six Degrees Executive, found 80.4 per cent of retailers identify loyalty programs as a strategic priority over the next 12-18 months, while 78.6 per cent believe their existing programs need to evolve to meet changing customer expectations. At first glance, those findings might seem contradictory. How can loyalty be a strategic priority if

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