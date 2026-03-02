What keeps LSKD on top of the Online CX Index

There’s a reason some brands briefly touch the top of a benchmark, while others stay in pace.

Over the past two years, one name has been remarkably consistent in the Humii-Inside Retail Online CX Index: LSKD. In a market where the top 10 reshuffles regularly, holding the number one position isn’t accidental. It’s operational, explains Humii CEO, Mareile Osthus.

Here’s what separates a consistent leader from everyone else, in Osthus’ words…

1. They remove friction where it hurts: Returns.

Across the Online CX Index data, returns remain the number one reason shoppers say they won’t come back. Already this year:

“Difficult returns process” as a customer cited for not returning to a site grew 69 per cent, from 10 per cent to 17 per cent.

The average waiting time for a retailer to authorise a return has doubled.

More retailers are pushing customers to return online purchases in physical stores, reducing flexibility.

“What those retailers at the top of the CX Index understand is simple,” explains Osthus. “Returns are not a cost centre. They’re a trust moment.”

LSKD’s returns experience is built around clarity and speed, with clear instructions, transparent steps, and minimal back-and-forth. Its refund expectations align with reality.

“When returns feel predictable, customers buy with confidence upfront,” she says. “That confidence compounds.”

Customers of LSKD shared experiences with Humii’s research team, including:

“I received a refund notification proactively, even though, according to AusPost tracking, the returned items hadn’t yet arrived at their facility. This level of customer trust was pleasantly surprising.”

“The return portal was one of the best I’ve come across, instant refund, instant exchange, store credit option, and a label generated in one flow. Everything was clear and frictionless.”

“I was amazed at how quickly the refund was processed, and the parcel was shipped back the same day. This would absolutely influence me to shop again.”

“Trust in the returns process reduces hesitation at purchase,” says Osthus. “That is not a CX win – it is a commercial one.”

2. They operationalise speed, not just promise it.

Speed isn’t a marketing message; it’s a system. In operational benchmarking across leading sports brands, the difference between leaders and mid-pack retailers often comes down to:

Faster live chat response times.

Shorter refund processing windows.

More proactive dispatch updates.

Clearer delivery timeline communication.

“Customers do not compare you to your category average,” says Osthus. “They compare you to the fastest experience they have had recently.

“When response times stretch into days instead of hours, especially post-purchase, confidence drops quickly. And as our data shows, 86 per cent of shoppers who report a poor experience are unlikely to return.

“Speed is no longer a bonus. It’s baseline.”

More customer responses underline her point:

“I received proactive updates at every step, packed, dispatched, on the way, out for delivery and delivered. The visual tracking flow in the email was a standout.”

“The delivery timeframe matched exactly what was promised. Frequent updates meant I never had to wonder where my parcel was.”

“The product was shipped the same day I ordered it. That level of efficiency really stood out.”

“Operational speed removes doubt,” adds Osthus. “Doubt kills retention.”

3. They reduce uncertainty before checkout even begins.

Friction doesn’t start at payment; it starts at discovery.

“Across thousands of mystery shops, we see the same pattern: When search is clunky, product imagery is vague, or fit guidance is missing, hesitation rises, and abandonment quietly follows. Leaders in the online customer experience rankings remove that hesitation early,” explains Osthus.

Some sample customer responses:

“The predictive search was impressive. I found the product before finishing my search term.”

“Model details showing height, size and measurements made it much easier to judge fit.”

“The images were high-quality and showed different angles, with matching pieces suggested underneath.”

Osthus says discovery that feels intuitive lowers cognitive load, which in turn increases conversion.

“Great CX is rarely about a flashy feature. It’s about reducing the number of decisions a shopper has to second-guess.”

4. They make checkout feel controlled, not rushed.

She says the checkout is where shoppers’ intent either converts or collapses. Market-wide, common friction points include:

Hidden delivery details.

Limited payment flexibility.

Confusing post-purchase policies.

Lack of control once the order is placed.

“Leaders design checkout to feel calm and transparent,” adds Osthus.

Again, Humii’s research draws out illustrative shopper feedback:

“Everything was on one page, clear delivery options, free returns reminder and multiple express checkout options.”

“The 30-minute post-purchase edit window is something I haven’t seen elsewhere. That builds real confidence.”

“Offering Parcel Point delivery and carbon offset at checkout adds flexibility I rarely see.”

Confidence at checkout is built on two things: visibility and control.

“When shoppers feel they can fix a mistake, adjust details or choose delivery flexibility, they complete the purchase more decisively,” concludes Osthus.

5. They treat loyalty as clarity, not points.

Loyalty and retention performance across the Index often breaks down not because brands lack programs, but because shoppers can’t clearly understand them.

Humii notes four common friction points across the market:

Benefits that are hard to find on-site.

Confusing tier structures.

Heavy promotional emails without a value context.

Limited post-purchase engagement beyond transactional updates.

“Retention leaders do something subtle but powerful: They communicate value clearly and consistently.

Membership feels tangible, benefits are easy to find, and expectations are managed. Shoppers do not have to Google whether a program exists.”

Again, Some sample customer responses:

“The tiered rewards system is clearly explained and genuinely motivating.”

“I liked that you can earn points not just from purchases but from social engagement.”

“The welcome discount and birthday reward felt meaningful, not token.”

“Clarity reduces friction. Friction kills repeat intent,” observes Osthus.

6. Sustainability isn’t decoration. It’s visible.

While sustainability alone doesn’t determine retention, it reinforces credibility, particularly in categories where product longevity and brand values matter.

What stands out is visibility and structure, not just claims, as these comments reflect:

“The packaging was 100% biodegradable and compostable, clearly labelled, and even reusable for returns. It felt like genuine effort, not greenwashing.”

“Both the shipping satchel and internal bag were resealable and compostable. Even the swing tags used cotton string instead of plastic.”

“Project Earth clearly outlines what they’ve achieved and what’s next; it felt structured and intentional.”

Sustainability that is operationalised, not just marketed, strengthens trust, and trust compounds across the entire journey, says Osthus.

The bigger picture

The average abandonment rate across the Humii-Inside Retail CX Index is 28 per cent, while retention is 72 per cent. But the spread between the best and worst performers is wide.

LSKD’s abandonment sits below 5 per cent across measured experience factors, and retention is nearing 100 per cent.

“In our mystery shopping data, there are hardly any experience-related reasons flagged that would cause a shopper to drop off or not return,” concludes Osthus.

“In today’s retail environment, CX is not a brand layer; it’s a financial lever. When 86 per cent of shoppers who experience friction say they will not return, consistency becomes a competitive advantage.

“The brands that lead are not always perfect, but they are predictable. And predictability builds trust.”