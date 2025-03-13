Viv for your V founder on bringing sustainable period care to 500 stores

ch 13, the brand will be expanding its brick-and-mortar presence via 500 Whole Foods locations across the country. Inside Retail connected with Katie Diasti, the CEO and founder of Viv for your V, to learn more about the brand’s upcoming launch into Whole Foods and her overarching goal to change the way consumers shop for menstrual care products. Inside Retail: How did the concept for the brand come about? Katie Diasti: While I was shopping for my own period products, I felt that none of the sterile products in the aisle spoke to me as a consumer. Other categories, like beauty, had started to become an extension of our identities or something proudly displayed in our medicine cabinets, but the period care category was still lacking. Beyond the branding itself, I discovered the massive environmental impacts of the industry. For example, 85 per cent of traditional tampons contain the same chemicals found in weed-killer products and conventional pads take approximately 800 years to decompose. I felt consumers deserved better, both for their bodies and for the planet. Viv for your V was born out of this desire to create a line of products that prioritizes both personal and environmental health and feels approachable during what can be one of the most unbearable weeks of the month! IR: How does Viv for your V stand out in the competitive menstrual care market? What are its main points of differentiation? KD: The period category is outdated, with little personality or approachability that resonates with Gen Z. Viv for Your V solves for this by blending innovation, education, sustainability and inclusivity in a way that resonates deeply with today’s consumers. Viv also understands that many first-time users may feel intimidated by alternative menstrual care methods, such as menstrual cups and discs and that’s why the brand offers beginner-friendly kits, complete with clear instructions on how to use and care for these products. Viv goes beyond product sales by providing a free library of educational content, including “how-to” videos and explainers. The brand has become a go-to resource on TikTok for period education, reaching over 50 million viewers with approachable, judgment-free content that helps normalize conversations around menstruation and empowers users to make informed decisions. What truly sets Viv apart is its female-founded perspective in an industry dominated by male-led brands. Viv’s leadership brings an authentic understanding of the struggles and needs of those who menstruate, creating a stronger emotional connection with customers who appreciate a brand that truly understands their experience. IR: In today’s retail market, there are varying definitions of what constitutes a “clean” and “eco-friendly” product. What are some major misconceptions the retail industry has regarding the realities of creating and running a sustainability-focused and eco-friendly menstrual care? How does Viv champion sustainability? KD: One major misconception in the retail industry is that creating truly sustainable and eco-friendly menstrual care is simple, when in reality, it requires full transparency, responsible sourcing and a commitment to both safety and accessibility. Viv for Your V champions sustainability by prioritizing clean, non-toxic materials that are safe for the body, knowing that the vagina is one of the most absorbent parts of the body. Our products are 100 per cent toxin-free, vegan, cruelty-free and made with natural ingredients like organic cotton and hypoallergenic bamboo, which is four times more absorbent than traditional materials. In addition to being toxin-free, Viv takes an environmentally conscious approach to products by using natural ingredients and materials. Viv uses bamboo fiber for pads, which decompose in just 150 days, far outpacing the 800 years it takes for traditional pads to break down. This sustainability commitment meets the growing demand for eco-friendly products that minimize environmental impact. Unlike many brands that use vague “eco-friendly” claims, Viv ensures full ingredient transparency by listing everything directly on the packaging and on our website. IR: What have been the biggest challenges of running the business thus far? KD: One of the biggest challenges has been financing such a fast-growing business. We sold out of our Viv tampons last July after having a viral moment. We had projected we had at least six months’ worth of inventory, but that sold through in just three weeks. That was such an exciting moment, but also quite daunting for a business that has raised only USD $ 1.3 million, predominantly from angel investors, since it meant we had to spend our runway and cash flow sooner than anticipated. Luckily, we were able to move quickly and get back in stock after a couple of months. We’ve since been able to partner with inventory financing partners like Ember and have raised some funding from angel investors with experience in our industry to ensure we can keep up with our fast-growing demand. IR: How did the retail partnership with Whole Foods come about? What does this signal for Viv for your V’s brick-and-mortar strategy? KD: The Whole Foods partnership was years in the making. We had to ensure our product line offered true differentiation from what existed on the shelves at Whole Foods. We also focused on growing our social media presence and reaching a new audience that Whole Foods strives to capture. We were able to educate the Whole Foods buying team on the importance of having multiple menstrual cup and disc options and sizes on their shelves. The team loved our social presence since it meant we had an engaged and loyal community ready to go and shop Viv as soon as we launched, rather than having to build up the brand after launching in-store. IR: Ideally, what other retail partners would you like to add to Viv for your V’s roster? KD: Our retail expansion with Whole Foods Market is just the beginning. We’d love for our future distribution to include big-box retailers and drugstore channels like Target and CVS. However, we’re focusing on mastering the grocery and natural channels, like Whole Foods, first. At Viv, we’re always looking to meet consumers where they are in their sustainability journey. In a category where 90 per cent of consumers are shopping in stores, being in retail is critical to expanding access to sustainable period care options. IR: In the year ahead, what areas of opportunity are you planning to tap into? KD: In the year ahead, we’re doubling down on health education access. Now more than ever, strong health education voices are needed, and Viv is stepping up to fill the gap. Gen-Z already sees Viv as the “cool big sister” of period brands, offering guidance and support beyond just our products. We are also working to expand our retail presence into more independent natural grocery channels this year with the new awareness Whole Foods will provide us, and we want to become more prevalent on Amazon where we’ve seen 91 per cent YoY growth, TikTok Shop and DTC to balance all of our retail growth. IR: What are your long-term plans for the brand’s future? KD: Viv’s long-term vision is to redefine menstrual care by blending innovation, sustainability, education and inclusivity into a movement that goes beyond just selling products. Our future isn’t just about expanding our product line, it’s about reshaping the way people experience and talk about menstruation. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to transparency and accessibility. We’re setting new industry standards by ensuring our products are 100 per cent toxin-free, made with sustainable materials and accessible to all menstruators. Ultimately, Viv is building a future where menstruation is not seen as an inconvenience but as a natural and powerful part of life. Through innovation, advocacy and community-driven education, we’re not just creating a brand, we’re leading a movement to revolutionize menstrual health for generations to come.