BusinessStrategy

Sundae School founder discusses its New York store opening

An interior shot of the Sundae School store in New York City.
“I’m focusing on showcasing to people what Korean culture can look like through the lens of counterculture.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Even with almost nine years in business and $10 million in sales in 2025 alone, there is a very different number on the mind of Dae Lim, the founder and creative director of Sundae School. One. This May, after years of hosting pop-ups, Sundae School officially opened its first permanent physical store in the heart of New York City’s Chinatown. Located at 117 Hester Street, the store is just three blocks from where the Korean-inspired streetwear brand was first dreamt up. “I never thought the

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